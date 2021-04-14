Mumbai: Two held with drugs worth Rs 30 lakh

In it's crackdown against drug peddlers the Bandra unit of Anti Narcotics Cell arrested two persons with hashish worth Rs 30 lakh on Tuesday. The two have been identified as Firoz Khan, 48 and Mohammad Arif Khan, 46.

According to the ANC officials, while patrolling on Tuesday night a team of ANC officials apprehended two persons found loitering around suspiciously near Nana Nani Park at Seven Bungalows, Versova. During their searched hashish collectively weighing 1.5 kilogram was recovered. 700 grams was seized from Firoz while 800 grams of hashish was seized from Arif, said officials.