Mumbai: Two held for stealing 80 kg butter, 20 kg cheese Pav Bhaji shop

Mumbai: The city police have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing 80 kg of butter, 20 kg of cheese and utensils from Cannon Pav Bhaji, a popular eatery opposite the BMC headquarters. While Azad Maidan Police have managed to recover some utensils, the dairy products have disappeared without a trace. The accused duo claimed to have used up that part of the loot.

The incident came to light on July 25 when someone called the owner, PN Dandekar, to inform him that the backdoor of the eatery was open. The owner sent two staffers who lived nearby, to check. They discovered that the shop had been broken into. A quick stock-taking showed that along with 80kg butter and 20kg cheese, pots and pans and other equipment worth Rs 1 lakh had also been stolen from the shop.