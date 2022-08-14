Mumbai: Two held for possessing mephedrone worth more than Rs 1 lakh

Thane: Mephedrone powder weighing 72 grams and valued at Rs 1,29,600 was recovered on Thursday from two people in Mumbra, who have been arrested for alleged drug peddling.
Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid and Razaq Sirajuddin Rangrez, 35, and Aalim Sayed, 39, were nabbed near the Prime Hospital. Both the accused have been remanded into police custody till August 17, stated the Mumbra police.
