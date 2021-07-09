Mumbai: Two held for looting commuter at knifepoint in Kurla

The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested two persons for allegedly looting a commuter at knifepoint on June 26. The two accused – Rohit Sagar (20) and Aditya Lodhe (23) – have criminal cases registered against them, the police said.

The incident took place on Kurla foot overbridge. One Shahajan Khan (17) was on his way to a pathology lab for training, when he realised that two youths were following him. One of the accused called Khan and questioned him for shooting a video of their fight. Before Khan could react to the false claim, his phone was snatched on the pretext of looking at the recording. The man then started walking towards a secluded place and Khan followed him.

The two men took Khan to an empty shelter under the bridge, took his silver chain and bracelet at knifepoint and fled. The victim then approached Kurla GRP. An offence of robbery (section 392 of the IPC) and criminal intimidation (section 506) was registered against the accused.

During investigation, PSI Jogendra Gavit and his team scrutinised multiple CCTV footages of the railway station. One of the police informers identified a suspect as Sagar, a resident of Kamani in Kurla. He was later taken into custody.

During questioning, Sagar confessed to looting the teenager and revealed Lodhe’s role, too, in the crime. However, the latter had already left for his hometown in Atpadi in Satara district. On Thursday, the Kurla GRP arrested Lodhe from Satara with the help of the local police. At the time of the arrest, Lodhe was found wearing the victim’s silver chain and bracelet, while the mobile phone was recovered from his uncle’s house in Kurla, the police said.

Lodhe has multiple cases of theft and robbery registered against him, while Sagar has several criminal cases, too, a police officer from Kurla GRP said.