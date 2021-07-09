Calcutta HC turns down PIL seeking CBI probe in fake vaccination scam

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday turned down PIL seeking CBI investigation into the fake vaccination case.

On hearing that the state will soon file the chargesheet before the court, the Calcutta High Court said that a CBI probe is immediately not needed in this case.

According to HC sources, the Justice was also surprised that how could the scam kingpin Debanjan Deb carry on such ‘notorious’ activity in broad daylight.

Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the Calcutta High Court did not rule out the CBI probe completely.

“Since the state lawyer pleaded that they had almost done with their interrogation for which the court ruled out immediate inclusion of the CBI but provision is there that it might get attached in future,” said the senior CPI (M) leader.

Meanwhile, getting a nod from the headquarters, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is ready to file an FIR against Debanjan Deb, over the misappropriation of crores of rupees.

Notably, earlier last week the ED had sought reports from Kolkata Police so that they can ascertain what Debanjan did with crores of rupees found in his eight bank accounts.

“There must be some high profile links in this scam. We are probing the money laundered by Debanjan. Along with this we will also probe the oxygen and Remdesivir misappropriation in Bengal,” said ED sources.

However, after being produced in session court, Debanjan’s police custody was extended till July 23.