Mumbai: Two-day symposium held at Nehru Science Centre addresses oral health and medicine research

Mumbai: The 17th international Metal Ions Symposium 2022 – Recent advances in Oral Medicine & Radiology, Environmental and Public Health, was inaugurated at the Nehru Science Centre in Mumbai with a message from Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari.

The two-day symposium offers an exceptional chance to exchange and share knowledge on the most recent developments in oral medicine,public health and environmental health to guide future directions for basic, clinical and behavioural research.

It’s in collaboration with the International Association of Dento-Maxillofacial Radiology, Asian Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology and Society for Cancer Research and Communication. The Metal Ions 2022 is accredited with maximum Continuing Dental Education points by the Maharashtra State Dental Council.

A special address was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who congratulated the Nehru Science Centre and symposium chairperson Dr Sunali Khanna for the laudable initiative. He called upon the doctors to create awareness among the masses.

On behalf of the International Advisory Board, Prof (Dr) Reinhilde Jacobs, the President of International Association of Dento Maxillo Facial Radiology IADMFR addressed the forum with delegates from 12 countries from all continents and time zones.

The Guest of Honour, Principal Director General of Press International Bureau Satyendra Prakash emphasised the need to implement national policies concerning the health sector with enthusiasm and enhancing the outreach.

Dr Khanna, who is Associate Professor at Nair Hospital Dental College, urged the scientific community to endeavour to disseminate the advantages of their research to the general public and to the people in remote areas to cover marginalised sections of society. She said that it is high time that research and innovations assist in conserving the environment and benefitting the poorest patient.

She also emphasised how, in response to the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, multidisciplinary research units are being established in a number of universities. She hoped that the discussions would inspire the next generation of scientists who have to take the work forward in the coming decades.

On the first day, specific deliberations were done and recommendations made on various topics including recent developments in oral medicine, radiology and cancer imaging, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnosis, bone tissue engineering and environmental health were done.

This symposium is designed to have plenary lectures, paper and poster sessions on recent advances. Its uniqueness is that a multitude of disciplines are coming together to address commonality and also areas hitherto not addressed.