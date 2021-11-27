Mumbai: Two arrested for rape, murder of 20-year-old in Kurla

Mumbai: Two accused have been arrested by Vinoba Bhave Nagar police on Saturday for rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Kurla, news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying. The two, who were known to the victim, are being questioned, the police added.

For the unversed, a 20-year-old woman was found raped and murdered at a vacant residential building in Kurla.

According to the police, the decomposed body of the woman was found on the terrace of the 13-storey building on Thursday evening.

Some boys had gone to the building's terrace to shoot a video when they spotted the body and alerted the police, an official said.

A team from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted before being killed, he said.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

Earlier in the day, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pranay Ashok said special teams from neighbouring police stations have been formed to probe the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

