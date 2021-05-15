Mumbai: Two arrested for hoarding 31 medical oxygen cylinders and five oxygen cylinder kits

The city crime branch unit 10 arrested two persons including vendor for allegedly hoarding and black marketing of medical oxygen cylinder. Total 31 medical oxygen cylinders and five oxygen cylinder kits were recovered from the two accused.

Acting on a tip-off crime branch officials along with officials of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided a garment godown in Sakinaka and seized 10 medical oxygen cylinders and 05 oxygen cylinder kit. The owner Ismail Kasim Ansari, 38 who allegedly purchased them black marketing during this pandemic has been taken into custody, said police.

During his enquiry it was revealed that he he bought the cylinder from a vendor Sachin Singh 38 who was allegedly found selling oxygen cylinders at hiked rates. Another 21 medical oxygen cylinders were seized from him who doesn't have licance for selling medical equipments said police, said police.

Following the seizure the two were held for section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the IPC along with sections of Essential commodity and Drug and cosmetic Act said police. The two were handed over to Sakinaka police for further investigation.