Mumbai: Man arrested for refilling IMFL bottles with country-made liquor in Dharavi

Mumbai: The Dharavi police arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly selling country-made liquor in the name of branded scotch. The accused Ravi Parmar, a resident of Dharavi, who recently lost his job because of the pandemic started a liquor re-filling unit in Dharavi and started selling illicit liquor to make ends meet, said Dharavi police officials.

According to Dharavi police, they received a tip-off that an illegal liquor unit was operating at Dhorwada in Maharana Pratap Nagar area of Dharavi. Acting on the information a team from Dharavi police raided the unit late on Thursday night and arrested Parmar red-handed while he was refilling the bottles with country-made liquor.

"The investigation revealed that the accused had brought bottles of foreign liquor from Kolkata, and was filling them with country made liquor at his unit. The illicit liquor was later sold to liquor shops," said Gulad Patil, senior inspector of Dharavi police station.

The police seized 60 liquor bottles and 45 empty bottles total worth Rs 2.42 lakh. Parmar, who was arrested under the relevant sections of Maharashtra Prohibition act, was produced before the court on Friday which granted him police custody, said police.

In an another case, the Dharavi police arrested a 36-year-old man Imran Faruq Shaikh for allegedly possessing 44 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 2.50 lakh on Thursday. During a night patrolling on Thursday, a team from Dharavi police found a man loitering suspiciously near PMGP colony. He was taking into custody and during his search 44 grams of MD was recovered. The accused was later arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, said police.