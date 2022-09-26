Mumbai: Twitterati questions BEST's apathy after mother's accident

Representational Pic |

Mumbai: Abhi Kapadia feels BEST is actually the worst when it comes to accidents. He raised questions over the functioning of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking and the Mumbai police on Monday.

BEST, however, denied them being careless and tweeted its response on the social media.

"The function of @myBESTBus buses and @MumbaiPolice is abysmal!!" tweeted Kapadia tweeted from his handle @AbhiKapadia6 on Monday afternoon alleging that on September 24, around 7:30 pm, his mother Smeeta Kapadia was traveling back home from office in a rickshaw. While waiting at a signal, a BEST bus (route 207, bus number MH01 LA6728) rammed into her rickshaw which threw the vehicle across the road. While his mother got a concussion, the rickshaw driver was left with his hand broken.

"Grateful to the Mumbai public who immediately got into action and helped my mother and the driver out of the mangled vehicle. My mother was shell shocked, and it took her a hot minute to get her bearings. One of her mobiles was broken beyond repair and she had to be rushed to a hospital for checkup," he tweeted.

He further narrated the details, "She tried to reach police through the 'reliable' 100 number but neither was she able to get through the confusing IVR nor was she able to connect to the emergency control room. As soon as I got to know about it, I tried reaching the BEST complaint department (after three numbers that they directed me to; typical bureaucracy) but none of them would even register the complaint. Apparently unless there's an FIR against the driver, they can't do anything.

"I fail to understand how a person in an accident is supposed to go to a police station and register a complaint first. My mother is lucky to have survived this rash bus driver's shenanigans, but the rickshaw driver has his hand mangled and can't do anything about it too. Being a Mumbaikar myself, I'm grateful to the Mumbai public for living up to their always supportive nature, and ashamed of the public service departments of Mumbai."

The BEST, however, said they were ready to help. "This case was reported to the BEST Control room at 19.20 hrs. As per our record Bus Conductor took the injured Auto Driver to Shatabdi Hospital, who was treated for a hand injury. Later the case has been recorded at Borivali Police Station on the same day at 10.40 pm," came BEST's reply on Twitter.