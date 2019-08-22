Mumbai: Twitter user booked for passing derogatory remarks at Hindu gods

Mumbai: Bangur Nagar Police have booked a Twitter user, Ashi Kalim, on Wednesday after a city lawyer reported her for 'communal' tweets, in which she made derogatory remarks about Hindu gods.

According to police, last month the lawyer saw a tweet on her Twitter feed. In the post, Kalim, who is supposedly a poet, has questioned the base of the religious Hindu mythologies and made derogatory remarks on the same.

The lawyer immediately approached police and lodged a complaint, after which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday. Kalim has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Police said they are verifying the facts and allegations, while investigation is underway.