Mumbai: Twin cannons shifted, installed prominently at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: In a five-hour long operation, the two 22-tonne British era cannons at Raj Bhavan were shifted from the lawns and installed on two specially created platforms outside the Jal Vihar (Banquet Hall) on Sunday.

The strategic placement of the cannons will enable the heads of State, heads of government and other visitors to Raj Bhavan to see the ammunition of the bygone era. Citizens visiting Raj Bhavan will also be able to see the cannons once the Raj Bhavan visits resume in October.

The cannons found in a neglected state at the foothills of Raj Bhavan were lifted and placed temporarily on the lawns in the Raj Bhavan complex last year on November 3.

On the advice of Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, the cannons were restorated and given anti oxidizing treatment to prevent their rusting. In the meanwhile two platforms with adequate load bearing capacity were created for mounting the cannons outside the ‘Jal Vihar’.