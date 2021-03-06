Mumbai: TV actress alleges rape on the pretext of marriage, FIR registered

A television actress has alleged that she was raped multiple times on the pretext of marriage. Following her statement, an FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Police station. Police investigation is underway.
According to the Mumbai Police, the actress, in her statement, alleged that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage.
"An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 406, 420, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway," the Mumbai Police said.
