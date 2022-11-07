Mumbai: Tuesday's lunar eclipse to see temples shut for some time

Partial Lunar Eclipse, as seen in the skies of Surat on Tuesday | ANI PHOTO

On Tuesday, there will be a repeat of the closure of temples in homes and public ones as was the case during the solar eclipse. This time it is due to a lunar eclipse that falls on November 8. “During any eclipse, there is a bhaar (weight).

Grahan takes over something and then the time is inauspicious so many good things are not done. Sparsh bhi varjit hai (In fact, even touching an idol is not allowed) during this time,” said Pandit Sandeep Bhatt explaining about lunar eclipses. The eclipse that will take place between 2.39pm and 6.19pm will have its effect since morning.

“In the case of a lunar eclipse, the sutak starts nine hours prior unlike solar eclipses where it starts 12 hours prior. During such time, it is said that the vibrations falling on the earth are not good. People are advised to stay at home and recite to whichever God they believe in as much as they can,” said Pandit Sandeep.

The Mumbadevi Temple, which is considered to house the principal deity of the city will be shut during the time of the grahan. “The sutak on this day is from 5.30am. However, the temple will open like it does every day at 6.30am but will shut at 2pm, before the actual eclipse takes place. Until 2pm, devotees who come from far and do not know about it are allowed to take darshan but neither prasad is offered or given. After the temple shuts at 2pm, it will remain shut till 6.19 pm. After the eclipse ends, the temple will be washed and Mata's Shringar will be done. The temple will open again around 8.15pm. After this, the routine will be as itis every day. Bhog will be offered to Mata and aarti will be done after which the temple will shut at the usual time,” informed Hemant Jadhav, trustee of Mumbadevi Temple.

While temples will be shut, it will not be the case in bullion trading which had postponed its mahurat trading during the solar eclipse. “We have never kept it shut for this.Why will we keep it shut this time,” said Surendra Mehta, national secretary of the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA)