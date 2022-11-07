Lunar eclipse on Nov 8

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): This year the second day of Diwali was marked with a partial solar eclipse and now another astronomical event is going to occur on November 8.

There will be a lunar eclipse on November 8, which will start at 2:38:05 pm in the afternoon and it will end at at 6:19:02 pm. The duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours 19 minutes and 2 seconda. The lunar eclipse can be seen in Ujjain for 36 minutes. A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, due to which the sunlight does not reach the Moon and the Moon appears light red in colour. This is called a total lunar eclipse. The total lunar eclipse will be visible in the country in Kolkata, Kohima, Patna, Puri, Ranchi, and Imphal. The remaining places will see a partial lunar eclipse. As the moon will rise in Ujjain at 5:43 pm, the eclipse will be visible for only 36 minutes in the evening.

As there will be a lunar eclipse on November 8, worship and entry of devotees in the Mangalnath and Angareshwar temples will be restricted. In this regard, KK Pathak, the administrator of the Mangalnath Temple Management Committee, said that due to the lunar eclipse, the Sutak period will start from 5.30 am, and will remain till 6.19 pm in the evening. During this period, entry into Mangalnath temple and Angareshwar temple, Bhaat Puja and all other types of worship work will be prohibited.