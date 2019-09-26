Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai: Triple murder in Aurangabad; 1 held

By PTI

He allegedly attacked Bhagwan with a knife. When Bhagwan’s pare­nts Dinkar Borde (55) and Kaml­a­bai Borde (50) tried to int­e­r­v­e­ne, Amol killed them too.

Aurangabad: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed 3 members of a family over a petty quarrel in Aurangabad on Wednesday, police said. Amol Borde, the accu­sed, allegedly had a heated argu­ment with Bhagwan Borde (25) over a mobile phone at 8pm.

