Mumbai: Triple murder in Aurangabad; 1 held

Aurangabad: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed 3 members of a family over a petty quarrel in Aurangabad on Wednesday, police said. Amol Borde, the accused, allegedly had a heated argument with Bhagwan Borde (25) over a mobile phone at 8pm.
He allegedly attacked Bhagwan with a knife. When Bhagwan’s parents Dinkar Borde (55) and Kamlabai Borde (50) tried to intervene, Amol killed them too.
