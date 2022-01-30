Mumbai: Trio held for kidnapping bizman, demanding ransom of Rs 5 lakh

Three men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 33-year-old businessman from Kandivali (E) and demanding a ransom of ₹5 lakh. The arrested accused had also kidnapped the victim's driver and stolen the car. The accused trio have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for the charges.

According to police, on January 26, the complainant, a businessman, was on his way to Vashi for work in a car with his driver, he was intercepted near Kalanagar Bridge at Bandra by three men-- Samir, Bampa and Babu, who were introduced to him by one of his drivers. Since the trio was banging the door ferociously, the complainant let them in, but they threatened the driver, Shambhu, and asked him to take the vehicle towards Borivali.

After driving around the city, the accused trio took the car near Thakur Village in Kandivali (E), they called the complainant's wife and friend, demanding a ransom of ₹5 lakh, while they held the driver and car hostage. The complainant was asked to go home and fetch money, after which the businessman reported the matter to the police. Three teams were formed to find Shambhu and the car, but to no avail.

The complainant then received a call from the driver's phone to bring the money near Chamunda Circle in Borivali (W), when Shambhu walked towards the businessman and received a message that the accused had asked him to bring the money near railway tracks.

A parallel probe by the crime branch was also launched. However, the car is yet to be recovered. Subsequently, police laid a trap and arrested the trio-- Samir, Bampa and Babu, from Rajendra Nagar who were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for abduction, theft among other sections

