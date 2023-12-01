Mumbai: Travel Alert! Gokhale Road Over Bridge Launch To Cause Major Railway Block On 2nd & 3rd Dec | Representational Image

In connection with the launching of the 1st Open Web Girder (OWG) of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations, a Major Block will be taken on all lines from 00:45 am to 04:45 am on the intervening night of 2nd/3rd December 2023.

During block, some suburban services will remain canceled

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period from 00:45 am to 04:45 am, some suburban services will remain canceled. The list of cancellations will be available at stations on the suburban section. The last down slow local service for Virar will depart from Churchgate at 11:58 pm to reach Virar at 01:40 am, and the last down slow local service for Borivali will depart from Churchgate at 11:52 pm to reach Borivali at 00:58 am.

Similarly, the last down slow local service for Bandra will depart from Churchgate at 01:00 am to reach Bandra at 01:30 am.

In addition to that, the last UP Slow local service for Churchgate will depart from Virar at 11:49 pm to reach Churchgate at 01:26 am, and the last UP Slow local service for Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 00:10 am to reach Churchgate at 01:15 am. Furthermore, the last UP Slow local service for Goregaon will depart from Virar at 00:05 am to reach Goregaon at 00:50 am.

Several long-distance trains will also be affected

Due to this block, several long-distance trains will also be affected. Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be short-terminated at Borivali, Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Weekly Special will be regulated by 60 mins between Surat - Virar section, Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Mumbai Central Tri-Weekly Special will be regulated by 30 mins between Surat - Virar section, Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 40 mins at Goregaon, and Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast AC Express 2023 will be regulated by 15 mins between Virar - Andheri.