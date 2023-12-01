Mumbai: Newly Appointed General Manager Of Central Railway Gets Into Action On Day One; Conducts Extensive Review Of Train Operations, Ongoing Projects

GM RK Yadav inspecting the train operation control room of CSMT |

Newly appointed General Manager Ram Karan Yadav issued a resolute message to all concerned officials at Central Railways, emphasizing a pivotal focus on improving punctuality and safety. On his inaugural day, Yadav conducted extensive reviews of train operations, ongoing projects, and held crucial meetings with department heads. The overarching goal is to instill a culture of punctuality and stringent safety standards across the railway network.

"Yadav's day commenced with a visit to the CSMT control room ( train operation) and the Motorman and Guard lobby, where he not only accepted feedback but also emphasized the critical need for safe and punctual train operations. His focus extended to expediting train speeds and overseeing projects geared towards achieving a remarkable 130 km/h on Central Railway," said an official of CR.

Yadav scrutinizes suburban local, mail express services

In a bid to familiarize himself with the operational intricacies, Yadav made rounds to the Control office for Mumbai division, meticulously scrutinizing suburban local and mail express services. "His on-site presence at the CSMT Motorman and Guard lobby underscored a hands-on approach, as he engaged directly with the frontline staff to gauge ground realities," further added officials.

Meetings with principal heads of departments and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) from Mumbai, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Pune, and Solapur divisions filled the day, reflecting Yadav's commitment to collaborative leadership. "These interactions were not mere formalities but strategic discussions aimed at taking stock of ongoing projects and addressing challenges head-on," said an official who was also part of the meeting.

Focus on punctuality and safety of train operations

A senior officer present during one such meeting revealed that Yadav's foremost emphasis on the first day was not only on accepting bouquets but, more significantly, on enhancing the punctuality and safety of train operations. This demonstrated a results-oriented mindset, aligning with the growing expectations of commuters and stakeholders.

Delving into the nitty-gritty of railway infrastructure, Yadav also reviewed maintenance works concerning tracks, signaling, and overhead wire equipment. Field safety inspections by officials, addressing public demands, and improving passenger amenities were key points of discussion. Interaction with public representatives, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), reflected a commitment to inclusivity and responsiveness.

Yadav's comprehensive vision for CR

The General Manager's holistic approach extended to freight loading targets, proposing increased sectional speeds up to 130 km/h, and scrutinizing installation proposals for major routes. Stressing the importance of integrity in working, crime control within trains and stations, and efficient crowd management during regular and festival special trains, Yadav left no stone unturned in laying out a comprehensive vision for Central Railway.

Employee welfare and promotions, along with a keen eye on medical health facilities for staff, were integral components of Yadav's agenda. The day concluded with a resounding message from the new General Manager – a commitment to a safe, punctual, and passenger-centric railway system, with a strategic focus on efficiency and integrity.