 Mumbai Transport Department Officials Clarify Vehicle Number Plate Rules
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Transport Department Officials Clarify Vehicle Number Plate Rules

Mumbai Transport Department Officials Clarify Vehicle Number Plate Rules

Earlier a resident of Panvel, lodged a complaint with the Mumbai traffic police department, questioning why vehicle owners were fined for using number plates in Marathi.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Transport Department Officials Clarify Vehicle Number Plate Rules | representative pic/ FPJ

Mumbai: Clarifying on the rules around vehicle number plates, a Maharashtra State Transport Department official has said that english number plates on both the rear and front sides of every vehicle are mandatory, while regional number plates can be used additionally according to the choice of vehicle owners.

Complaint by Panvel resident

Earlier, Ashish Karle, a resident of Panvel, lodged a complaint with the Mumbai traffic police department, questioning why vehicle owners were fined for using number plates in Marathi.

In response to Ashish Karle, Sandip Badgujar, Inspector of the Multimedia Cell of the Mumbai traffic police, stated on August 28 that actions are being taken against those whose number plates are found to violate the norms as per the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Act.

Read Also
Pune: Resident Association Raises Alarm Over Missing Number Plates In Koregaon Park And Kalyani...
article-image

According to Sanjay Sasane, a retired officer of the Maharashtra State Transport Department, "Writing Marathi numbers is not an offense, but the absence of an English number plate, as per the rules, constitutes an offense. Marathi or regional language number plates cannot replace the number plates prescribed by the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. Furthermore, the high-security number plate issued at the time of registration (since 2017) must not be removed or replaced with another."

Central Motor Vehicle (CMV) Act 1989

Another retired transport department official added that across India, vehicles in different states may display letters and numerals in their state language, but they must also display a registration number plate in English letters and Arabic numerals in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, adding that in Maharashtra, vehicle owners can additionally use Marathi number plates.

"The number plates should be of an appropriate size stipulated for each category of vehicle, and the registration letters and numbers should be clearly visible to the naked eye," he said. "Rules 50 and 51 of the CMV Act 1989 do not permit fancy lettering," he added.

Read Also
Pakistan Viral Video: 'Drunk' Cop Rides Bike With No Number Plate, Attacks & Abuses Reporter When...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Dilapidated Structures Inside India United Mills Compound...

Mumbai: BMC To Conduct Structural Audit Of Dilapidated Structures Inside India United Mills Compound...

Mumbai News: Garbage Complaints via WhatsApp Drop From 300 To 30 On Average, But Challenges Remain

Mumbai News: Garbage Complaints via WhatsApp Drop From 300 To 30 On Average, But Challenges Remain

Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores

Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores

Mumbai: NCP Chief’s INDIA Convenor Ambition Takes A Beating

Mumbai: NCP Chief’s INDIA Convenor Ambition Takes A Beating

Mumbai News: Fake Letter With Legislator's Letterhead Requests Funds Of ₹1.59 Crore

Mumbai News: Fake Letter With Legislator's Letterhead Requests Funds Of ₹1.59 Crore