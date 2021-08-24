Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link: Over 8,000 workers shape 21.8km bridge

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) work is ongoing in full swing. According to the information provided by Minister Eknath Shinde's Public Relation Office (PRO) with total 8,189 staff and labourers on site the sealink work is ongoing. Which has led to about 52 per cent of physical progress and 58 per cent of financial expenditure has been attained in the project so far.

Furthermore, it informed that on Left Hand Side 211 and on right hand side 205 pillars on main bridge have been constructed. Similarly, on ramp at Left and Right hand side total 133 and 128 pillars have been built in respectively. Also, 6.34 km of span length completed.

Approximately 8 months of work days lost amid Covid-9 pandemic affecting the project largely.



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which is the implementing agency of 21.8 km long MTHL out of which 15.5 km will run over the sea connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva, will be a six-lane bridge across the Mumbai Harbour. The ambitious project will help solve the traffic congestion in the island city by improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In fact, the sea corridor will have noise barriers on a 6-km stretch, in a bid to prevent the view of the sensitive BARC nuclear complex and the other to protect the movement of flamingos and other migratory birds at the Sewri mudflats.

The entire protect cost is pegged at Rs 17,843 crore. MMRDA reportedly, planning to finish the project in 2023 despite Covid-19 challenges and loss of work days, it informed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 10:01 PM IST