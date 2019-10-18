Mumbai: Trains turn dirty as dock workers go on strike over non-payment

Mumbai: All trains leaving Mumbai had a filthy look today as workers from the hospitality department were on strike, demanding their overdue payment – along with current and past bonuses – from the company.

All workers who were supposed to clean, sweep, refuel the water et al were conspicuously absent.

The A2Z Infraservice Company is a private co. assigned by the Central Railways, which hire employees to take care of all the hospitality work.

The workers from Wadi Bunder yard of Central Railway in South Mumbai, has more than 300 employees and over 35000 workers participated in the strike form different yards including Mazgaon, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Approx. 25 long journey trains have not been touched in these yard, because of the ongoing labour strike and overall more than 240 trains were believed to be affected.

Union leader, Mohan Jagtab said, “The A2Z Co. has not given our payments, neither bonus nor other dues. Diwali celebration is near and workers do not have their own money (over dues). We called for strike not only in this (Wadi Bunder) yard but all over Mumbai.”