Mumbai Trains Delayed During Peak Hours After Signal Glitch Near CSMT | Representational Image

Mumbai: A signalling-related incident disrupted Central Railway services on Thursday morning, causing delays for thousands of commuters during peak hours.

According to a senior railway official, the incident occurred near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) between platforms 11 and 14. During this time, a “SPAD” (Signal Passed at Danger) was reported a situation where a train or engine moves past a red signal, which is considered a safety concern.

Officials said that shunting work the process of moving empty coaches or engines within the station yard — was underway on the “up through line” between 6:50 am and 7:20 am.

Due to this, train movements had to be temporarily regulated to ensure safety, leading to delays of around 25 to 35 minutes on the up line. Several suburban services were affected during the busy morning rush hour, inconveniencing daily commuters.

Railway authorities managed the situation promptly and normal operations were gradually restored. Further investigation is underway to understand the exact cause of the signal violation.