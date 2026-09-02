Mumbai: Training Camp Held For Election Officials To Ensure Accurate Electoral Rolls Amid Ongoing SIR Drive Across State |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the state, a special training camp for Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO) in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area was organised on Wednesday at the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle.

During the training camp, Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam provided guidance and instructions to the officials on the SIR exercise. The main objective of the camp was to ensure that no eligible citizen is excluded from the electoral roll and that no ineligible person is included.

Officials were also instructed to organise special camps for young voters and students who are eligible to register as voters and facilitate the filling of Form 6, which is used for new voter registration.

Senior officials attend training camp

Several senior officials were present at the training camp, including Additional District Election Officer and Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, Additional District Election Officer and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma, Additional District Election Officer and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, Additional District Election Officer and District Collector (Mumbai City District) Anchal Goyal, Additional District Election Officer and District Collector (Mumbai Suburban District) Saurabh Katiyar, and BMC Joint Commissioner (Tax Assessment and Collection) Vishwas Shankhwar.

Cybercriminals exploit SIR process

Meanwhile, in a separate development, cybercriminals are allegedly exploiting the ongoing SIR process to target Mumbai residents, particularly senior citizens, through fake links and malicious APK files.

In several cases registered with the Mumbai Police, fraudsters allegedly impersonated Election Commission officials and cheated victims of more than Rs 30 lakh by claiming that discrepancies had been found in their voter records.

Retired bank employee allegedly targeted

According to reports, in one such case, 66-year-old retired bank employee Shailesh Pandurang Kulkarni was allegedly contacted on August 25 by a person claiming to be from the Election Commission’s Mumbai office. The accused allegedly told him that an error had been found in his electoral-roll details and asked him to pay Rs 5 to correct it.

The victim was subsequently sent an APK file, which allegedly enabled the fraudsters to siphon Rs 4.65 lakh from his bank account and another Rs 2.36 lakh from his sister’s account.

Several other such incidents have reportedly come to light across the city. Following the reported rise in such cases, the Mumbai Police are investigating the frauds and attempting to identify those behind the alleged scams.

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