Mumbai: Train services to be affected on March 11, 12 night due to Gokhale bridge dismantling work; check details

Mumbai: Train services to be affected on March 11, 12 night due to Gokhale bridge dismantling work; check details

Several long-distance trains will also be affected due to the work.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Train services to be affected on March 11, 12 night due to Gokhale bridge dismantling work; check details

Mumbai: In connection with the de-launching of the steel girder of Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Vile Parle and Andheri stations, a major block will be implemented on the 5th line and platform 9 line from 9.30 pm to 05.30 am and from 00.10 am to 04.40 am on Platform No. 4 line, UP Slow, Down and UP Fast lines on the intervening night of 11th/12th March 2023.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, during the block period from 00.10am to 04.40am, scheduled UP local services will run up to Goregaon station only. Passengers can travel from Goregaon to Churchgate via Harbour Line/UP Slow line, as extra services will run from platform 1 and 2 at Goregaon station.

article-image

Long-distance trains also to be affected

The last UP Fast service from Virar-Churchgate will depart from Virar at 11.15pm and reach Churchgate at 00.42am. Similarly, last UP Slow service from Vasai Road-Andheri will depart from Vasai Road at 11.15pm to reach Andheri at 00.04am.

Last UP Slow service from Borivali-Churchgate will depart from Borivali at 11.34pm to reach Churchgate at 00.39am. However, some of the suburban services will remain cancelled.

Several long-distance trains will also be affected. Train number 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express of March 10, will be short-terminated at Borivali and train number 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail of March 11, will be regulated by 30 minutes at Borivali.

Train number 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Superfast AC Express of March 11, will be regulated by 15 minutes at Borivali. Train number 22928 Ahmedabad – Bandra Terminus Lokshakti Express, train number 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta and train number 12928 Ekta Nagar – Dadar Superfast Express of March 11, will be operated at platform number 7 at Andheri station and will avail double halt for an inadequate length of the platform.

article-image

