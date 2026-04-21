Mumbai Train Scare: Major Tragedy Averted On Central Line As 2 Trains Come Face-To-Face On Same Track Near CST - VIDEO

Mumbai: The suburban train on the Central Railway were briefly disrupted after a service train coming from Badlapur was routed to the wrong platform, which was already occupied by another local train.

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The service train was taken on PF 5 instead of PF 4, which was occupied by another local. Though the trains have now been backed and movement is restarting, the halting caused train movement from Platform 5 to 8 to a standstill from around 3.18 pm.

Meanwhile, a major tragedy was averted as two trains came face-to-face on the same track. According to a report by Lokmat Times, the motorman noticed the situation just in time and immediately applied the brakes, preventing a collision.

Meanwhile, this came on the same day when, earlier in the day, commuters had a chaotic morning as all three lines of Central Railway were hit by delays and overcrowding. Passengers reported long waits and packed trains, with several services running behind schedule during peak hours. Delays were not just limited to the main line, but also the Harbour line.

Work related to pre-interlocking for the third line near Khardi impacted services on the Kasara route as well. Commuters complained of trains being delayed by over 20 minutes, with platforms filling up as services failed to arrive on time. At the CBD Belapur railway station, passengers were asked to disembark after a train from Panvel was diverted to the carshed. This led to heavy crowding on platforms as commuters waited for alternative services.

Meanwhile, this disruption came just a day after an empty local train coach derailed near Dombivli, with repair work at the crossover site continuing to slow down services on the main line.

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