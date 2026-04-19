Mumbai Local Train Chaos! Mega Block Disrupts Central Line; Passengers Seen Walking On Tracks At Kopar, Thakurli - VIDEO

Mumbai: Commuters faced major disruption on the Central Railway on Sunday as it carried out a mega block between Thane and Dombivli for platform extension work. As the block did not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations, visuals showed commuters walking along the railway tracks to reach their destinations, risking their lives.

Visuals shared by jilha.varta showed a huge crowd of frustrated passengers walking on the tracks. According to the report, for passengers' safety, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Police have been deployed in the area.

Mega Block on Central Railways

Central Railway has announced a special power block on the Thane–Dombivli section on the Up and Down local lines from midnight to 10:00 am between April 18 and 19. During this block, trains will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations, affecting passengers travelling through this stretch.

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Meanwhile, this came just a week after the local train services on Western Railway were disrupted for nearly five hours after an overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown occurred on the down-through line between Bhayandar and Naigaon. The incident delayed suburban train services on both fast and slow lines, stranding thousands of daily commuters during peak hours. Passengers were fumed as trains were running 40-45 minutes late. Videos circulating online showed several commuters walking along railway tracks after being stranded in a halted train.