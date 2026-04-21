Mumbai Local Update: Central Railway Trains Running 30-Minute Late For Second Day After Dombivli Derailment Chaos; Commuters Struggle

Mumbai Local Update: Trains Delayed For Second Day After Dombivli Derailment Chaos | File

Commuters on Central Railway faced another difficult morning on Tuesday as local train services continued to run late, a day after a derailment near Dombivli disrupted operations. While services were restored after hours of effort on Monday, the after effects continue to ripple across the network.

Local trains on both up and down routes are running 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule, leading to mounting frustration among daily passengers. Office goers and workers reported delays in reaching their destinations, with several trains arriving packed beyond capacity.

One Coach Of An Empty Local Rake Coming From Kalwa Car Shed To Kalyan Has Derailed Near Dombivali Station At 8.09#MumbaiNews | #LocalTrain | #CentralRailway pic.twitter.com/G4ZJe7Wbo7 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 20, 2026

Heavy Rush At Key Stations

The situation was particularly tense at Diva railway station, where large crowds gathered as commuters waited for delayed trains. With fewer timely services, platforms remained overcrowded through peak hours.

The disruption stems from incomplete repair work on tracks damaged after an empty coach derailed near Dombivli on Monday. The incident had earlier affected movement between Kopar and Kalyan, forcing cancellations and diversions, and inconveniencing thousands.

Questions Over Safety And Maintenance

The derailment has raised serious questions about track safety and recent maintenance work. Notably, the incident occurred despite a recent mega block during which repairs and new sleepers were installed. Concerns are being voiced over how a wheel could slip even at a low speed of around 15 kmph.

In response, Central Railway has appointed a four member inquiry committee to investigate the cause of the derailment. Authorities have stated that further action will be taken based on the findings.

Commuters Bear The Brunt

Monday’s disruption lasted nearly three hours, with multiple train cancellations and diversions. Even a day later, the impact continues to be felt, highlighting the fragile nature of Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

For thousands of Mumbaikars, the daily commute remains uncertain, with delays and overcrowding adding to an already exhausting routine.

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