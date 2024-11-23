 Mumbai: Train Guard Suspended After Forgetting To Open Doors At Dadar Station
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Train Gaurd Suspended After Forgetting To Open Doors At Dadar Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, hundreds of passengers on board the Titwala-CSMT air-conditioned local train were left stranded at Dadar station on Saturday morning. The train manager (train guard), Gopal Dhake, forgot to open the doors, leaving commuters trapped inside the train. According to sources, the train arrived at Dadar at 10:05 am and departed at 10:06 am, halting for one minute.

However, the doors remained shut, and passengers were unable to alight. Panic set in as the train started moving again, and passengers were forced to wait until the next station, Parel, to disembark. The Central Railway (CR) has taken swift action, suspending the train manager pending further investigation. "Gopal Dhake, the train manager, forgot to open the doors at Dadar station.

He has been suspended, and we will take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future," said a CR official. The air-conditioned local trains on the Mumbai Suburban section are equipped with an automatic door closer system, which is operated by the train manager. The control panel of the doors is connected to the train manager's cabin, and the doors open and close only after the train manager's command.

Commuters expressed frustration and disappointment over the incident, highlighting the need for greater accountability and attention to detail among railway staff."The railway administration needs to sensitize its train crew in a better way." - Mahesh Tambe, 42, Kalyan resident and frequent commuter of Central Railway's air-conditioned local trains.

