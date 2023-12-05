Mumbai: Trailer Driver Fatally Runs Over Sleeping Man On Footpath Near Yellow Gate; Driver Arrested | Representational Photo

A trailer driver carelessly ran his vehicle over a sleeping person on the footpath, resulting in his death. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Details of the mishap

According to information received from Yellow Gate police, the complainant in this case, Abdul Wafa Shaikh, who drives a truck, has reported that his nephew Salman Firoz Khan had come to his Mankhurd house. Khan accompanied Shaikh to visit the Yellow Gate.

A police officer stated that when Shaikh reached the Orange Gate of BPT with the truck, the security guards present there did not allow his nephew Khan to enter as Khan did not have a gate pass. Consequently, Shaikh asked Khan to wait near the gate and proceeded inside with the truck.

After unloading the luggage from the truck, Shaikh came out of the gate and observed a crowd of people on one side of the road. Upon investigation, he found Khan lying unconscious there.

Case registered against trailer driver

Shaikh, with the assistance of the police, transported Khan to St George's Hospital, where doctors declared Khan dead. A police officer mentioned that Khan had been sleeping on the footpath, and a trailer passed by, inadvertently running over his head as the driver failed to notice him.

An FIR has been registered against the driver, Shambhu Devnarayan Bhagat, who was operating the trailer, under sections 279, 304 (a), and 338 of the Indian Penal Code, and he has been arrested.