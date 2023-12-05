Rajput Karni Sena Chief Murder Video: 2 Men Shoot Dead Sukhdev Singh At His Jaipur Residence, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Claims Responsibility

Shocking Visuals Of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh's Murder Surfaces | Twitter

Jaipur: The CCTV footage of the brutal murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena State President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has surfaced on the internet. Gogamedi was shot dead by some unknown gunmen at his home in Shyam Nagar in Jaipur. The incident occurred today afternoon. It can be seen in the video that the shooters are sitting with Sukhdev along with his aides.

Head of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Sukhdev Singh Shot dead in Rajasthan. He was attacked by the unknown men. The reason is still not known.



The assailants removed their guns and started shooting

Suddenly, the assailants removed their guns and started shooting at Sukhdev Singh and the other persons who were sitting along with him. There are also reports that a gunman who has been identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat was also shot dead in cross-firing while escaping after the murder of Sukhdev Singh.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Notorious and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member, Rohit Godara, immediately claimed responsibility for the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on Tuesday.

VIDEO | Supporters of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur earlier today, hold a protest in the city.



The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The Karni Sena State President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was rushed to the hospital after the incident where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI, "As per initial reports, four people entered a house where Gogamedi was present and opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing."

The supporters started protesting

The supporters of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi started protesting in the state after the news of the murder spread across Rajasthan. The results of the Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in the state on Sunday (December 03) and the Congress lost to BJP in the elections. This is a major incident followed by the election results in the state.

Videos of their agitation are also doing rounds on social media

The protesters in the state were agitating against the police and the administration after the president was shot dead at his place in Shyam Nagar. Videos of their agitation and burning trees are also doing rounds on social media.