 Mumbai Tragic Hit-And-Run: 42-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle
Mumbai Tragic Hit-And-Run: 42-Year-Old Mentally Disabled Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 42-year-old mentally disabled woman died in a road accident after an unknown vehicle allegedly hit her and fled, near the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road junction in Vikhroli on Monday.

The deceased Supriya Chandrakanth Sutar, a resident of Kokan Nagar in Bhandup West. The victim’s brother, Siddhesh, 42, a property manager, has lodged a case with the Vikhroli police.

Siddhesh, while at his office in Bhandup, received a call from Veer Savarkar Hospital informing him that his mentally disabled sister, Supriya, had met with an accident. Due to strong medications, she often wandered away from home and, unfortunately, this time, she was found lying on JVLR Junction with severe injuries. A passerby named Sanjay Gupta and an autorickshaw driver rushed her to Veer Savarkar Hospital, but she was later declared dead at Sion Hospital.

The police suspect Supriya may have attempted to cross the road when an unidentified vehicle struck her, and instead of assisting, the driver fled the scene. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle responsible for the tragedy. Supriya’s body underwent post-mortem at Rajawadi Hospital before being handed over to the grieving Sutar family. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

