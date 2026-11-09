Mumbai Tragedy: Amravati Couple Comes To Sell Flowers For Diwali, Loses 3-Year-Old Daughter In Kandivali Hit-And-Run Just 2 Days Later | Representational Image

Mumbai: A family that came to the city from Amravati to sell flowers for Diwali lost their three-year-old daughter in a hit-and-run accident near Kandivali Metro Station signal on November 4, just two days after reaching Mumbai.

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The child, Soyna Pawar, was crossing the road around 7.30 pm when a speeding white car struck her, throwing her into the air before she landed on the road, police said. The driver fled without stopping to provide medical help.



According to Charkop police, the family had arrived in the city on November 2 and are very poor. "They came to Mumbai to sell flowers for the Diwali festival and lost their daughter two days later," police said.





Soyna's father, Rajesh Pawar, 30, said in his complaint that he had gone to call his wife for dinner near the Kandivali Metro Station signal. His wife was sitting on the roadside with Soyna and their two other children, on the road leading from the Metro Station signal towards Kandivali Railway Station. He placed his lunchbox on a platform nearby bearing the words "I Love Kandivali" and began eating. Soyna crossed the road from behind him, and he was unaware she was coming from that direction.





Suddenly, his wife cried out that Soyna had met with an accident. The family rushed to her, took her in an autorickshaw to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors admitted her to the ICU. Around 11 pm, while treatment was underway, doctors examined her and declared her dead, Pawar said.



Charkop police have registered a case of death due to negligence against the unidentified motorist, who was captured on CCTV from the locality. However, officers have not yet been able to track the accused because the CCTV images are blurred. The Pawar couple has since returned to Amravati, where the final rites were performed.