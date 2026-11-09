Blood-Stained Tyre Mark On Victim’s Shirt Helps Sakinaka Police Crack Fatal Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case, Tempo Driver Arrested Within Hours | file pic [Representational Image]

Mumbai: A blood-stained tyre mark on a shirt helped Sakinaka police crack a hit-and-run case within hours, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old tempo driver after a painter was killed near Safed Pul in Guru Nanak Compound on Thursday evening.

Also Watch:





Ram Rajbhar, the arrested driver, allegedly abandoned his vehicle nearby and fled the spot. Police said he was picked up roughly two hours after the incident, booked for causing death by negligence, and released after being served a notice.



The victim, Rantikant Nayak, 42, worked as a painter and was the sole earner for his family. The accident occurred around 7.30 pm on November 5. Nayak lay unconscious on the road until about 9 pm, when Nizam, a friend of his brother, came across him and raised the alarm. Nayak's brother Ramkrishna, 38, a resident of Jarimari locality in Sakinaka, reached the spot and, with police assistance, moved him to Rajawadi Hospital at 11.20 pm. Doctors declared him dead before admission.

Read Also Mumbai Police Book 3 After Burning Sky Lantern Lands On Residential Roof





In his complaint, Ramkrishna described the family's dependence on the deceased. "My sister is a widow and both our parents have passed away. My elder brother, Rantikant, lives with us. He works as a painter and is unmarried. Our livelihood is sustained by the income he earns from painting," he said.



He recounted receiving Nizam's call at 9 pm. "I immediately reached the spot. Police from Sakinaka Police Station were already present. I saw that Rantikant was unconscious and a lot of blood was coming from his head," he said.



The sequence of the collision itself emerged later, when Ramkrishna revisited Guru Nanak Compound and spoke to the supervisor there, Shailesh Pande. According to Pande's account, a tempo was being towed out of the compound when it struck Rantikant, who fell, and the rear wheel ran over his head, causing a severe injury. Pande tried to stop the tempo, but the driver kept going. When Pande called his mobile number, the phone was switched off. Pande identified the driver as Ram Suresh Rajbhar and said he regularly parked his tempo at that spot.



Police said the tempo was traced using information about vehicles routinely parked in the area, after the blood-stained tyre mark on Nayak's shirt pointed the police in the right direction.