Mumbai Police Book 3 After Burning Sky Lantern Lands On Residential Roof | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mankhurd police have registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly setting a sky lantern ablaze using an inflammable substance and releasing it into the air in a public place, thereby endangering the lives and safety of residents.

The case has been registered under Sections 287, 125 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 33(1)(n) and 131 of the relevant law.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Police Constable Bharat Bapu Patil, is attached to the surveillance team of the Mankhurd police station. On the instructions of senior officers, he was patrolling the area in plain clothes along with Police Constable Jaydeep Patil.

At around 1.20 am on November 5, the two policemen spotted two men flying a burning sky lantern on the road near Sahyadri Gym, while another person was recording the activity on his mobile phone.

On noticing the police, the person flying the lantern fled from the spot. However, the police managed to detain the other two men, including the one recording the incident on his mobile phone.

By then, the burning sky lantern had drifted into the air and got stuck on the roof of a nearby house. It continued burning for some time before eventually going out on its own, averting a possible fire incident.

During questioning at the police station, the two detained men were identified as Abushahad Shafik Khan, 21, a mobile phone repair technician residing in Annabhau Sathe Nagar, Mankhurd, and Divanshu Kamlesh Jaiswal, 22, who runs a furniture shop and resides in PMGP Colony, Mankhurd.

The duo reportedly identified their friend, Shahrukh, as the third person who had been flying the burning sky lantern and fled after spotting the police.

Police have booked all three individuals, alleging that they acted in connivance and deliberately set fire to a prohibited sky lantern using an inflammable substance before releasing it into the air. The lantern subsequently landed on the roof of a house and continued burning, posing a potential threat to the property and the lives of its occupants.

Further investigation is underway.

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