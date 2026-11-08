Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Denies Bail To Mihir Shah, Directs Prosecution To Expedite Witness Examination

Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case | File Photo

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: A sessions court has refused to grant bail to Mihir Shah, son of a Palghar-based politician, in connection with the 2024 BMW hit-and-run case. However, the court directed the prosecution to expedite the examination of witnesses in the case.

Woman Killed In Worli Hit-And-Run

On July 7, 2024, Mihir allegedly rammed his BMW into a scooter in Worli, leaving its rider, Pradip Nakhwa, injured. His wife, Kaveri, who was riding pillion, was dragged for 1.5 km on the car's bonnet and died.

Mihir allegedly fled the scene and was arrested two days later, on July 9, 2024. His driver, Rajrushi Bidawat, who was in the car at the time of the accident, was arrested on the day of the incident.

Prosecution Opposes Mihir Shah's Bail Plea

Shah's lawyer sought bail on the grounds that he has been in prison since 2024. However, Public Prosecutor Ashwini Rayakar opposed the plea, contending that the High Court had specifically observed that his bail application could be considered only after the examination of eyewitnesses.

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Court Directs Early Examination Of Witnesses

The court, however, refused to grant Shah bail, noting that charges had already been framed and the case was at the evidence stage. It directed the prosecution to ensure the presence of witnesses at the earliest, as it was ready to begin their examination.

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