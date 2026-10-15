Mumbai Traffic Woes: Scooter Rider Takes Risky Route Along Highway Divider, Video Draws Social Media Flak |

Mumbai: A video showing a scooter rider driving along the divider on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway amid heavy traffic has been widely shared online, sparking criticism on social media.

Driver seen avoiding traffic congestion

The purported video shows vehicles moving slowly on both sides of the highway due to traffic congestion, while the biker rides along the divider, seemingly avoiding the traffic. After covering some distance, the rider is seen rejoining the road and continuing the journey.

While some social media comments on the video criticised the scooter driver for riding on the divider, others argued that Mumbai’s traffic congestion pushes commuters to resort to such risky measures. Some users have also questioned the inaction of the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Crackdown on violations

In August, the Mumbai Traffic Police had intensified a crackdown on motorists driving on the wrong side of the road, describing the practice as a serious threat to public safety.

In that month, traffic police suspended the driving licences of 253 offenders and registered 290 FIRs for dangerous wrong-side driving.

Officials have been taking action against motorists who enter roads from the wrong direction to avoid traffic signals, long U-turns or congestion, creating a risk of head-on collisions.

In 2024, action was taken against 12,814 offenders, while 11,761 motorists were booked in 2025.

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