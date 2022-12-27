Mumbai: Traffic violations surge on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai Pune Expressway (Representative Image) | File

Mumbai: The flying squads of the state transport department have issued challans or traffic violation notices to 2871 vehicles owners for various offences, including over-speeding and lane cutting, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway between December 1st to December 25th.

Challans issued for various offeces

The squads issued challans to 660 vehicles owners for over-speeding, 896 vehicles for lane cutting, 427 vehicles for wrong-side , parking and 888 for driving without wearing seatbelts, said an official of state transport department.

The action was taken as part of a special ongoing drive "Suraksha". The department launched this special road safety initiative from December 1 on both the highways - the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old highway connecting the two cities, with an aim to curb the rising road accidents and inculcate discipline among drivers.

The flying squads also issued challans for 117 cases of lane cutting, 429 cases of driving without seatbelt, 254 cases of over-speeding and 119 cases of wrong-side parking on the old Mumbai-Pune highway between December 1st to December 25th.

Flying squads deputed by RTO

The RTO has deputed six flying squads at different sections of the expressway and the highway as part of the drive, after a seven-day-long awareness campaign between December 1 and 7 squad start penalising the offenders. Under the special safety drive- started from December one, both highways–Mumbai-Pune expressway as well as Mumbai-Pune old highway–are being covered

The penalty for without seatbelt driving is Rs 500, for wrong-side parking is Rs 500, for lane cutting Rs 1,000 and the same for over-speeding is Rs 2,000 in case of cars and Rs 1,000 in case of two-wheelers.

Last year, a total of 200 accidents were reported on the Mumbai-Pune e-way, which claimed 88 lives and left 146 seriously injured.

Accidents in Jan to Oct

From January to October this year, 168 accidents were reported on Mumbai Pune express way, in which 68 people died and 92 were seriously injured. Similarly, till October this year, 231 accidents reported on Mumbai Pune old Highway killed 102 people and seriously injured 160.