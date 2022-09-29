Mumbai Traffic Updates: Slow moving traffic at Western Express Highway (WEH) to Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and flyovers

Representative image |

Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic snarls as all the routes from Western Express Highway (WEH) to Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and flyovers experienced slow traffic movements.

Commuters complained about traffic mismanagement to the Mumbai Traffic Police and blamed them for the daily traffic jams.

Rupali Pardeshi, a commuter based in Bhandup. She said that the traffic here gets worse during the peak hours in the evening.

“The JVLR Junction is packed all the time. There is no traffic personnel to tackle the congestion, I’ve seen citizens getting out of their vehicles and managing the traffic so many times there,”

Similarly, at NC Kelkar Road in Dadar West, people complained about traffic menace and the absence of traffic officials. “There is so much of illegal parking in the stretch because of which traffic gets clogged. On top of that the buses trying ovretake each other worsens the traffic,” said a commuter.

Answering the woes, an official from the Dadar Traffic Division said, “We make sure to remove these illegally parked vehicles most of the time but still some continue to do so. They are either visiting nearby areas or they belong to some other cities, who are unaware of the city traffic rules. We will take strict actions against such illegal parkers.”

The stretch outside AH Wadia High School in the Andheri West area is getting frequent complaints about traffic congestion from the commuters. “The school has ample parking space inside for pick and drop but yet school buses and cars are parked outside the school gate on the main road creating a deadlock. This has to end,” said a Twitter user, and a daily commuter.

— feroz khan (@Feroz_Amir_Khan) September 29, 2022

The Mumbai Traffic Police, through their Twitter account, informed about vehicle breakdowns at Family Court Junction in Bandra and Sion Railway Bridge in LBS Road, due to which the vehicle moved slowly. Other areas like Dahisar, Dadar, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, and Andheri, witnessed similar slow traffic movements on Thursday.

