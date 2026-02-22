Mumbai Traffic Update: Pay & Park Suspended, Roads Closed Near Vidhan Bhavan For Maharashtra Budget Session 2026 | Check Alternate Routes |

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Budget Session commences from February 23, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions in South Mumbai around Vidhan Bhavan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and prevent inconvenience to the public. The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from February 23 to March 25, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis scheduled to present the budget for 2026-27 on March 6.

Amid this, several road closure parking restrictions have been announced in South Mumbai, which will be in place until the end of the Budget session. According to the official notification, Ramnath Goenka Marg will be closed to all vehicular traffic, from Sakhar Bhavan to its junction with Vidhan Bhavan.

Temporary suspension of Pay & Park Facilities

As there will be insufficient space for the Hon. Dignitary's vehicles, the following pay and park facilities are suspended for the citizens:

1. Jamanal Bajaj Marg ( Usha Mehta Chowk to the dead end of the Road)

2. Vinay K. Shah Marg (Jamanal Bajaj Marg to Murli Deora Chowk)

3. Dorabaji Tata Road (Murli Deora Chowk to Genda point)

4. Ramnath Goenka Marg (Sakhar Bhavan to Vidhan Bhavan Marg)

5. Vidhan Bhavan Marg (Union bank building to Madam Cama Marg)

The Parking Facility is provided on the following Road for Honourable Dignitaries

1. V. V. Rao Road.

2. Free Press Journal Marg

Exemption For Emergency Vehicle

The notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police also stated that emergency vehicles like the fire Brigade, Police, and ambulances are all exempted from the road closure.

What To Expect In The Maharashtra Budget Session?

Following the Governor's address on the first day, a condolence motion will be moved for late Ajit Pawar, with discussions expected to last throughout the day. The session will be the first since the death of former Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. His wife, Sunetra Pawar, will make her debut in the legislature as Deputy Chief Minister.

Several issues are set to take center stage in the Budget Session. NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar conspiracy claims and demand for transparent probe into his uncle's death. Earlier, Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the Congress Legislative Party, said that they will question the CM on various issues, including the Mumbai Pune expressway traffic, portion of Metro work collapsing in Mulund.

Moreover, issues related to the agriculture department, such as cotton, paddy, onions, and soybeans, will also be debated. Although aid was announced for farmers affected by unseasonal rain last year, it has not yet reached them. Many farmers are yet to receive benefits from the 2017 loan waiver.

As the government faces pressure over Maharashtra’s debt, which is estimated to have crossed Rs 9 lakh crore, it will have to balance spending with efforts to control the fiscal deficit.

Big infrastructure projects are also expected to get funds, incluidng Pune–Nashik high-speed rail corridor, metro rail expansion, development of the proposed Vadhvan Port in Palghar and the Mumbai water metro project. The government is also likely to continue welfare schemes such as the ‘Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women.

(With inputs from agencies)

