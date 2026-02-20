Mumbai: Maharashtra Budget Session Begins On February 23; Rising Debt, RS Polls And Ajit Pawar's Death In Focus | File Photo

Mumbai: The month-long Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on February 23 and is expected to be politically charged. Rising state debt, the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and the aftermath of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death are likely to dominate proceedings.

According to a report by PTI, the session will start with the Governor’s address to both Houses, followed by a condolence motion for Ajit Pawar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the finance portfolio, will present the state Budget for 2026–27 on March 6.

The government faces pressure over Maharashtra’s debt, which is estimated to have crossed Rs 9 lakh crore. While it has reiterated its goal of making the state a one-trillion-dollar economy, it will have to balance spending with efforts to control the fiscal deficit.

Big infrastructure projects are expected to get funds. These include the Pune–Nashik high-speed rail corridor, metro rail expansion, development of the proposed Vadhvan Port in Palghar and the Mumbai water metro project. The government is also likely to continue welfare schemes such as the ‘Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which provides Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women.

Given erratic weather conditions affecting regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha, a package for climate-resilient agriculture may also be announced.

The Opposition is expected to question the government on job creation and what it calls election-driven spending. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded a transparent probe into the January 28 air crash that killed Ajit Pawar, with some leaders seeking a CBI inquiry.

Seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will fall vacant during this period, including those of Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. With the Mahayuti holding 232 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly and the winning quota set at 36, the Opposition may find it difficult to win more than one seat.

This will also be the second session without a recognised Leader of Opposition in either House, adding to the political significance of the sitting.

(With PTI Inputs)

