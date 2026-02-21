Maharashtra Budget Session Makes History: No Leader Of Opposition In Either House For First Time

For the first time in the history of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Budget Session will begin on Monday with the posts of Leaders of the Opposition in the state Assembly and the Legislative Council lying vacant. | File Pic

Mumbai: For the first time in the history of the Maharashtra Legislature, the Budget Session will begin on Monday with the posts of Leaders of the Opposition in the state Assembly and the Legislative Council lying vacant.

Crucial Role of Opposition in Budget Debate

The presentation of the annual budget during the session is a vital feature of parliamentary democracy, where the government seeks the legislature’s approval for state expenditure and endorsement of its development plans. The Leader of the Opposition plays a crucial role in this process, traditionally initiating the mandatory debate on the budget and offering detailed comments on the state’s finances.

Currently, the strength of the opposition in both Houses is less than 10% of the total membership – a norm prescribed by Ganpatrao Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Consequently, the speaker of the Assembly and the chairman of the Council have not recognised the leaders of the largest opposition parties as Leaders of the Opposition.

The session begins against the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on January 28. Had Ajit Pawar been alive, he would have presented the budget for the 12th time. In his absence, the responsibility now falls on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who faces mounting fiscal challenges.

Mounting Fiscal Challenges Await Government

The state’s debt is expected to cross Rs9.5 lakh crore. The widening gap between revenue collections and rising expenditure remains a concern, along with a fiscal deficit that has slightly exceeded the recommended 3% cap.

The session will commence with the Governor’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses at 11 am on Monday. In a departure from convention, Governor Acharya Devvrat is believed to have requested that certain ceremonial protocols be scaled down. No visitor passes will be distributed for the occasion, making the Vidhan Bhavan comparatively less crowded.

On March 6, the Chief Minister will present the state budget for 2026–27 in the Assembly, while minister Ashish Jaiswal will table it in the Council.

Sunetra Pawar's First Session and Rajya Sabha Polls

The Budget Session, expected to continue for a month, will also mark the first session of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar.

Additionally, elections to seven seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held during the session.

