Mumbai Traffic Update: Odd-Even Parking Rule Introduced On 7 Roads In Andheri East To Ease Congestion - Details Here

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have introduced an odd-even parking system on seven roads in Andheri East to improve traffic movement and ensure smooth access for emergency vehicles.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, several roads, including Guru Gobind Singh Road, Kondavita Road, Datta Jagdamba Mandir Road, Central Road, B Cross Road, Suren Road and Road No. 11, are narrow for vehicular traffic. As vehicles are being parked on both sides of these roads, the movement of essential service vehicles faces congestion.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Eastern Suburbs, Pradeep Chavan, the odd-even parking rule has been introduced. The temporary order will be in force from May 28 to August 27.

New Parking Spots

1. Guru Gobind Singh Road (From Shere Punjab Road

to Tolani College)

2. Kondavita Road (From Apna Dhaba to Pidilite

Company)

3. Datta Jagdamba Mandir Road (From Hanuman

Mandir to Malpa Daengari Road)

4. Central Road (From Rolta Junction to Sanvidhan

Chowk)

5. B Cross Road (From Road No. 07 to Aakriti Road to

Star Building)

6. Suren Road (From L&T Company to TCS Company)

7. Road No. 11 (Central Road MIDC to Mahakali Cave

Road)

New Parking Rules

Under the temporary odd-even parking system, vehicles will be allowed to park on only one side of the road based on the date. On even dates of the month, parking will be permitted only on the northern side of the road. On odd dates, vehicles can be parked only on the southern side.

Traffic Police Imposes 24x7 No-Parking Restrictions.

Additionally, the Thane traffic police have issued a traffic control notification introducing no-parking restrictions on several busy roads in Ulhasnagar under the jurisdiction of the Vithalwadi Traffic Sub-Division in an effort to reduce congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement in the area.

Under the new traffic arrangement, parking has been prohibited on both sides of the road opposite Gulshan Juice Centre and Satkar Bar and Restaurant in Bhim Colony, Ulhasnagar 4.

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