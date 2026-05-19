Mumbai Traffic Police Imposes Odd-Even Parking Rules In Mulund And Sakinaka Until August To Ease Congestion; Check Details

Motorists across Mulund and Sakinaka will now follow alternate-side parking rules under new traffic measures aimed at reducing road congestion | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 19: To ease traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of emergency and essential service vehicles, the Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed temporary odd-even parking restrictions on several roads in the Mulund and Sakinaka Traffic Divisions for a period of three months.

According to an order issued by Pradeep Chavan, vehicles parked on both sides of narrow roads were creating obstructions, especially during emergency situations.

Odd-even parking system in Mulund

An odd-even parking system has been introduced from May 19, 2026, to August 18, 2026, on Off Park Road (Marathon Monte Plaza Building to Rewind Fitness), Madan Mohan Malviya Road (Ratna Super Market to Mehul Circle), Vitthalbhai Patel Road (V.P. Road), Dr Ambedkar Road, R.H.B. Road, Zaver Road and R.R.T. Road from P.K. Road to Ganesh Gawde Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road from Babubhai Jagjivandar’s Cloth Store to L.B.S. Marg Junction, and S.N. Road (Drug Distribution Office No. 35/E to Jata Shankar Dosa Road).

Restrictions extended to Sakinaka roads

To ease vehicular congestion and ensure the smooth movement of emergency and essential service vehicles, the Mumbai Traffic Police has also imposed a temporary odd-even parking restriction on several roads under the Sakinaka Traffic Division for a period of three months.

According to the traffic notification, vehicles parked on both sides of narrow roads were causing obstruction to traffic movement, particularly during emergencies, prompting authorities to declare these stretches as temporary Odd-Even Parking Zones from May 20, 2026, to August 19, 2026.

The restriction will be applicable on Main Street Road from Galleria Circle to Swami Narayan Circle, High Street Road from D Mart Circle to Heritage Building, Forest Street Road from Orchid Avenue to Eden Garden Junction, and Saki Vihar Road from the P.W.D. Office road leading to Westin Hotel up to Ambedkar Udyan.

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Parking allowed on alternate sides

As per the order, on even dates of the Gregorian calendar month, parking will be permitted only on the northern side of the road, while on odd dates, parking will be allowed only on the southern side.

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