Mumbai Traffic Update: Normalcy returns amid unlock as commuters complain about getting stuck on Vashi Bridge

Just days after the Maharashtra government lifted travel curbs, which included scrapping of an e-pass for inter-state and inter-district movement, Vashi bridge witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Monday.
With the local trains open for only those who fall in the essential services category, many officer-goers have no option but to use their own private vehicles to commute to work. On Monday, some commuters took to Twitter to share updates and express their anger on heavy traffic jams on Vashi Bridge.
One user said, "Heavy traffic jam from Vashi bridge towards toll Naka and Mankhurd. Daily affair. Smart city sufferers Navi Mumbaikars."
While, another user said that two vehicles were involved in an accident on the Vashi bridge, which led to heavy traffic from Sanpada to Vashi bridge.
Another Twitter user said that this is not a one time issue, this happens daily. "This is not a one time issue, its daily one, the police has nothing to do here, the main reason is the toll booth who don't want anyone to bypass them.We observed daily Policemen are doing their duties from Mumbai & Navi Mumbai side. The road and toll are the main to take care," the Twitter user said.
Mumbai witnessed a surge in vehicular traffic as private offices opened up to 30 percent of their capacity and inter-district travel norms were eased under the fourth phase of relaxation from the COVID-19 lockdown.
As part of its ‘Mission Begin Again’, the state government has allowed all private offices to operate with up to 30 percent strength as per the requirement with remaining employees continuing to work from home.
