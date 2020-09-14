Mumbai Traffic Update: Normalcy returns amid unlock as commuters complain about getting stuck on Vashi Bridge

Just days after the Maharashtra government lifted travel curbs, which included scrapping of an e-pass for inter-state and inter-district movement, Vashi bridge witnessed a heavy traffic jam on Monday.

With the local trains open for only those who fall in the essential services category, many officer-goers have no option but to use their own private vehicles to commute to work. On Monday, some commuters took to Twitter to share updates and express their anger on heavy traffic jams on Vashi Bridge.

One user said, "Heavy traffic jam from Vashi bridge towards toll Naka and Mankhurd. Daily affair. Smart city sufferers Navi Mumbaikars."