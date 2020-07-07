Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 7, 2020

On Monday, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis. On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Traffic movement was reduced to a crawl near Churchgate Junction, Alankar Junction, Khetwadi, Worli Naka, Dadar Tram Terminus, Bandra Bandstand, Nana Chowk, JJ Junction, Mahalaxmi Temple Junction, Bhendi Bazaar, Bandra railway colony, and Anand Nagar in Kurla on Saturday.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.