Mumbai Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted Mumbai will likely receive light to moderate rainfall. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.
The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.8°C.
Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 85% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 30 (Good) on Tuesday morning.
After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement, said that significant reduction in rainfall is expected over the west coast during the next two days.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday, the IMD said.
The Santacruz weather bureau (in Mumbais suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall.
The IMD said that the Mumbai city has received 928.3 mm rainfall this monsoon season till now, that is 26 per cent more from normal average rainfall of 735.1 mm for the current period. The suburbs have received 896.2 mm seasonal rainfall till now, a departure of 27 per cent from the normal average rainfall of 705 mm for the current period.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)