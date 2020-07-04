Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 4, 2020

In the current season's first major downpour, rain lashed vast areas of Maharashtra's coastal Konkan, including Mumbai, since early Friday morning, hitting road traffic movement in several parts of the city.

Most parts of south Mumbai received substantial rain and accompanied by a high tide of 4.41 metres, there was in waterlogging at several areas in the city and suburbs, hindering traffic flow, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Flooding was reported in Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Sion, Chira Bazaar, Masjid Bunder and surroundings. In the suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Andheri forcing closure of the subway, and vehicle movement had slowed down in Borivali, Malad and Jogeshwari areas.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.