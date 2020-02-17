Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 17, 2020

Traffic flow in Mumbai is the worst in the world, even a new report detailing the traffic situation in 56 countries, has said that journey during rush-hour in the maximum city takes 65 per cent longer.

A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said that, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Bogota (63 per cent), Lima (58 per cent), New Delhi (58 per cent) and Moscow (56 per cent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world."

In 2018, the average traffic congestion in Mumbai was 65 per cent, a slight decrease from 66 per cent in 2017. While the city's lowest congestion was 16 per cent on March 2, 2018, its worst was 111 per cent on August 21, report by TomTom states.