Mumbai Traffic Updates: Sion flyover to remain shut till tomorrow morning

Mumbaikars brace yourself for more traffic as Sion flyover will remain closed till Tuesday morning. The flyover which was closed on Friday was supposed to open for traffic on Monday morning.
Mumbai Police on Sunday tweeted saying, "As per information received from MSRDC, work on Sion flyover will continue till early morning of Tuesday, i.e. 18.02.2020. Hence, the Sion Flyover shall remain closed for tomorrow as well.”
According to Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has said that due to maintenance work underway at the site the flyover won't be opened for traffic today. An official from MSRDC told the leading daily, “There are some incomplete works to be done within the first block which we will complete on Monday.”
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in 2017 had conducted a structural audit of the bridge when it carried out structural audits on all city bridges and flyovers. The MSRDC was then directed to undertake the repairs immediately. The audit was conducted following the Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse, which claimed two lives.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)