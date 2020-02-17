Mumbai Traffic Updates: Sion flyover to remain shut till tomorrow morning

Mumbaikars brace yourself for more traffic as Sion flyover will remain closed till Tuesday morning. The flyover which was closed on Friday was supposed to open for traffic on Monday morning.

Mumbai Police on Sunday tweeted saying, "As per information received from MSRDC, work on Sion flyover will continue till early morning of Tuesday, i.e. 18.02.2020. Hence, the Sion Flyover shall remain closed for tomorrow as well.”